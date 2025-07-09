All-Star fun kicks off in West Covina

ESPN LA will be hosting their 4th Annual All-Star Friday Night on July 11 in West Covina to celebrate the kickoff of the MLB All-Star break. Throughout the day, attendees can listen to live broadcasts and scope out the different activities.

At 10 AM, the ESPN LA Tee-Ball Tee Off welcomes children to batting stations for skill-building, prizes, giveaways, with a family-friendly atmosphere.

The day will continue with the Legend’s Launch at 2 PM. Some fans will even bring their own batting equipment to try to hit as many baseballs as they can in 90 seconds.

Their goal - to help fans “relive their Little League glory days.”

The main event begins at 6 PM when Team Mase and Team Kappy of ESPN LA compete in the 710 All-Star Celebrity Game.

Throughout the day, guest appearances will be made by the Los Angeles Rams cheerleaders, LA Kings’ mascot Bailey, and Hall of Fame Broadcaster, Jaime Jarrín. There will also be an autograph session for Pedro Guerrero, 1981 MLB World Series champion.

The free event takes place at the West Covina Sportsplex.

