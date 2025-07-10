© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

7/10 KVCR Midday News: Redlands School Board Chaos, All-Star Fun in West Covina, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published July 10, 2025 at 11:38 AM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. A yelling match broke out at the Redlands school board meeting during which the board banned all but the American and California flags.

2. West Covina invites fans for a day of broadcast and baseball.

3. California legislators are considering a bill requiring data centers to report their energy use to the state.
Tags
Local News Local news
Shareen Awad
Life's a journey...
See stories by Shareen Awad
More News