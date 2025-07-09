Redlands school board adopts flag ban at raucous meeting

TRANSCRIPT

MADISON AUMENT, BYLINE: A yelling match broke out, people in the audience traded barbs and ultimately all spectators were kicked out of the Redlands school board meeting last night. It ran until nearly 1 am. The board banned all but the American and California flags and continued discussion about removing books and classroom materials.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARGUMENT)

After this argument that broke out during public comment, the board president had security clear the room.

Many people continued to watch on screens set up in the parking lot.

Though people who wanted to speak on an agenda item were allowed back in one-by-one until all 235 comments were heard.

(SOUNDBITE OF BOOING)

Boos went up outside shortly after midnight when the board voted to ban all but the American and California flags. The policy doesn’t mention the pride flag, but critics like Melissa Ayala-Quintero—who’s a board member—say it’s the target.

MELISSA AYALA-QUINTERO: I mean, if you would actually listen, genuinely talk to our students who appreciate that symbol, maybe you'd have more understanding for why they feel they need it.

AUMENT: But Candy Olson—who’s also a board member and introduced the policy—says it promotes neutral classrooms.

CANDY OLSON: Just because one group of people want their special interest flag flown, you cannot coerce district speech to fly all special interest group flags.

AUMENT: Before Redlands, three other districts in the Inland Empire also instituted flag bans. Also last night, the Redlands board decided to continue discussion of a policy that would make it easier to remove books from school libraries if someone complains it’s pornographic. They’ll establish criteria for what’s considered pornographic before next month’s meeting.For KVCR News, I’m Madison Aument in Redlands.

