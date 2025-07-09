Riverside will host AAU Diving elite competition

The AAU, or Amateur Athletic Union, is one of the largest non-profit volunteer sports organizations in the country, providing youth athletes with opportunities to compete at the national level. The AAU hosts many sporting events, including diving, like the National Championship that is being held in Riverside.

The warmups will be July 13 and 14, with the series of elite competitions taking place at the Riverside Aquatics Complex from July 15-23. Over 1,000 athletes, families, and supporters are expected to attend the prestigious showcase for both individual and synchronized diving events. Each day will hold events for all athletes from age nine to 19.

Joe Chirico, the event director, explained that the AAU is thrilled that the championship will be held in Riverside, as he believes the city is known for its “warm hospitality and premier aquatic facilities.” Chirico looks forward to helping welcome athletes and their families from across the country.

The championship will serve as a selection event for the AAU National Team, which allows athletes to represent AAU on an international stage. The selected divers will have the chance to compete at the London Legacy Meet from November 13-16. There will also be a College Showcase that offers athletes to dive in front of college coaches and scouts.

