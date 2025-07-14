KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
7/14 KVCR Midday News: More dads in California are taking paid leave to care for a new child
1. Senate Passes Birthright Citizenship Resolution. CapRadio.
2. More dads in California are taking family leave, but still behind mothers. Here's what the data shows. LAist.
3. 'Rapid Response' networks respond to surge in ICE arrests across Inland Empire. KVCR.