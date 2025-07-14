© 2025 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

7/14 KVCR Midday News: More dads in California are taking paid leave to care for a new child

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published July 14, 2025 at 12:16 PM PDT

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown at lunchtime. Here are today's stories.

1. Senate Passes Birthright Citizenship Resolution. CapRadio.

2. More dads in California are taking family leave, but still behind mothers. Here's what the data shows. LAist.

3. 'Rapid Response' networks respond to surge in ICE arrests across Inland Empire. KVCR.

Local News
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a California Local News Fellow reporting for KVCR News.
