The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

7/17 KVCR Midday News: AAU Diving Competition, Riv Animal Shelter Overcrowding, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published July 17, 2025 at 1:38 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. All age groups have taken their first dives at the AAU Diving National Championship in Riverside.

2. Overcrowding has pushed Riverside’s animal shelters to over 240% capacity.

3. California receives high marks in the fight against plastic pollution.
Shareen Awad
