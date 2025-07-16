Opening day at the AAU Diving National Competition

The Riverside Aquatics Complex was buzzing with excitement as Opening Day invited hundreds of athletes for fierce competition. Each of the over 600 athletes coming from all over the United States and Canada is looking to make a name for themselves on the national stage.

Chris Zukas, the Director of Events for AAU, explained why diving is such an important sport.

“Diving is a sport that transcends all age groups and boundaries. We have kids here that are eight and we have masters diving for folks that are in their fifties, sixties, and even more. It truly is a sport for all and I think that having a facility like this in Riverside is the crown jewel.”

Joe Chirico, the Director of Diving for AAU, added that the event can be economically beneficial to the community because when bringing in so many athletes from outside of Southern California, the hotels and restaurants do well.

Picture taken by Matthew Ornelas

Charger Dive Club was the host team for the championship, running out of both Cypress and Riverside. Head coach and director, Eric Lesser, wanted to help children acquire the skills and confidence necessary to succeed at the Junior Olympic and college level.

11 year old Gunnar Mobley explained how he fell in love with diving and the Charger Dive Club.

“I did a camp at CBU, but they discontinued the camp. They said that Eric [Lesser] was doing a camp here, and I did it and loved it, so I decided to join the team.”

14 year old Dylan Jasso also shared what it meant for her team to host the event.

“Our team is able to find new people and help them. We want to make a memorable time for them.”

The competition is open to the public and runs through the 22nd. For more information about the championship, click the link on our website at kvcrnews.org

https://find.aausports.org/EventView/ArtMID/1108/ArticleID/93880

Picture taken by Matthew Ornelas