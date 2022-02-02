© 2022 91.9 KVCR

U.S. Forest Service Conducting Prescribed Burns Near Big Bear Lake and Idyllwild

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published February 2, 2022 at 6:00 PM PST
44898801034_c31da8bbb6_o.jpg
Zach Behrens
/
San Bernardino National Forest
U.S. Forest crewmember assisting with a 2018 prescribed burn at Thomas Mountain in the San Jacinto Mountains.

The San Bernardino National Forest will be conducting two notable prescribed burns over the next two weeks.

The first burn will start on Feb. 3, with crews planning to treat 15 acres adjacent to the City of Big Bear Lake. The second burn is set for Feb. 7, where forest service teams will begin a multi-week burn of up to 600 acres near the community of Garner Valley, which is southeast of Idyllwild.

Both fires will be broadcast burns, which is when fire crews conduct a burn that mimics a low-intensity fire. More prescribed burns are planned for this year, including near the communities of Lake Arrowhead, Running Springs, and Angelus Oaks.

