Local wilderness areas are joining National Parks as popular recreation areas during the coronavirus pandemic. Now with recent overcrowding on trails in…
The U.S. Forest service is looking for volunteers to help take the annual census of eagles in our local mountains. More from KVCR's Ken Vincent.
The last opportunity of the season to spend a day in the forest helping U.S. Forest Service rangers count bald eagles in Inland Empire forests is…
The U.S. Forest Service is looking for volunteers to help with it's annual census of bald eagles living around local San Bernardino County and Riverside…
The U.S. Forest Service is beginning to update a permit for Nestle, the world's biggest food and drink company, to continue its bottled water operation in…
In spite of concerns by environmentalists, the U.S. Forest Service is moving ahead with the process of permitting the Nestle company to continue…
The U.S. forest Service Pacific Southwest Research Station is preventing one of its scientists from talking about a study he authored in the journal…
Still smoldering in the mountains east of San Bernardino, the Lake Fire is almost fully contained. While only four structures were destroyed in the blaze,…
[UPDATED FRIDAY 10:15PM 6/26/15]The Lake fire has now exceeded 30,000 acres burned, but firefighters managed to raise containment from 19 percent…
The U.S. Forest Service reports that approximately 360 campers have been safely evacuated from the Camp Oakes in the Lake Williams Area. The Forest…