Local News

Caltrans continuing repairs on section of State Route 18 near Crestline

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published March 28, 2022 at 7:00 PM PDT
1 of 2  — 1 pic.jpg
A photo of the repairs done on the hill by the section of State Route 18 that collapsed in December of 2021.
Caltrans District 8
2 of 2  — 2 pi.jpg
A photo of the repairs done on the hill by the section of State Route 18 that collapsed in December of 2021.
Caltrans District 8

If you’re headed up to Lake Arrowhead or Crestline on Tuesday or Wednesday, be prepared for potential delays.

Caltrans will be directing traffic on State Route 18 between panorama point and State Route 138 between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on both days.

State crews will continue working on drainage pipes on the southbound side of the route. In December, during a rainstorm, a portion of the lanes were washed away after a drainage outlet was blocked and allowed water to overflow onto the roadway.

Since late January, the lanes have mostly been open to regular traffic.

Local News CalTransSan Bernardino mountains
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter for 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, CA. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for KALW in San Francisco, KFI in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
See stories by Jonathan Linden