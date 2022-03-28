Caltrans continuing repairs on section of State Route 18 near Crestline

Caltrans will be directing traffic on State Route 18 between panorama point and State Route 138 between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on both days.

State crews will continue working on drainage pipes on the southbound side of the route. In December, during a rainstorm, a portion of the lanes were washed away after a drainage outlet was blocked and allowed water to overflow onto the roadway.

Since late January, the lanes have mostly been open to regular traffic.