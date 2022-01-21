Southbound Lanes of State Route 18 Near Crestline Reopen
A photo showing the new repaved of State Route 18 that have collapsed on Dec. 24 during a rainstorm.
Caltrans workers seen repaving the southbound section of State Route 18 near Crestline.
A Caltrans crew seen moving barriers along the newly repaved section of State Route 18 near Crestline.
Caltrans reopened the southbound State Route 18 lanes near Crestline on Jan. 20 after being closed for nearly a month.
During a Christmas Eve rainstorm, the lanes had been washed away after a drainage outlet was blocked and allowed water to overflow onto the road.
Caltrans crews will continue to work in the area Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and conduct repairs such as excavation, guardrail replacement, and plant establishment. Occasional lane closures may be needed to assist in the repairs.