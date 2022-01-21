© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Local News

Southbound Lanes of State Route 18 Near Crestline Reopen

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published January 21, 2022 at 8:15 AM PST
1 of 3  — 5.jpg
A photo showing the new repaved of State Route 18 that have collapsed on Dec. 24 during a rainstorm.
Caltrains District 8
2 of 3  — 2.jpg
Caltrans workers seen repaving the southbound section of State Route 18 near Crestline.
Caltrans District 8
3 of 3  — FJldENmVIAMJ3Nc.jpg
A Caltrans crew seen moving barriers along the newly repaved section of State Route 18 near Crestline.
Caltrans District 8

Caltrans reopened the southbound State Route 18 lanes near Crestline on Jan. 20 after being closed for nearly a month.

During a Christmas Eve rainstorm, the lanes had been washed away after a drainage outlet was blocked and allowed water to overflow onto the road.

Caltrans crews will continue to work in the area Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and conduct repairs such as excavation, guardrail replacement, and plant establishment. Occasional lane closures may be needed to assist in the repairs.

