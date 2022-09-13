Crews continue cleanup after mudslides in Oak Glen and Forest Falls

The rain fell on the burn scars left by the El Dorado and Apple Fire and led way to flooding in the communities of Oak Glen and Forest Falls.

“Some of the damage is pretty significant to both infrastructure and homes, we have significant mudflows that are impacting roadways," said San Bernardino County Fire Department Battalion Chief Mike McClintock in a prerecorded video posted on Twitter.

#SBCoFD Battalion Chief Mike McClintock provides a Tuesday afternoon update for the debris flow areas of Forest Falls and Oak Glen. For updated information on evacuations, weather and road conditions, continue to follow @SBCOUNTYFIRE, @sbcountysheriff, @CALFIREBDU, & @Caltrans8. pic.twitter.com/ISclSc1Wk4 — San Bernardino County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) September 13, 2022

Crews with the fire department worked through Tuesday to clear walls of mud… that ranged from 1 to 12 feet tall. “We have more than 120 personnel here in Forest Falls in Oak Glen actively searching the mudflow impacted areas for any survivors or victims," McClintock said. "We have heavy equipment numerous firefighters and agencies working here."

As of Tuesday evening, crews were searching through the debris for at least one missing person. You can check the San Bernardino County Fire Twitter for the most up-to-date information.