Local News

Crews continue cleanup after mudslides in Oak Glen and Forest Falls

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published September 13, 2022 at 9:15 PM PDT
OakGlenFlood.png
San Bernardino County Fire
/
Twitter
Mud seen at the entrance of a home in the Oak Glen/Forest Falls area.

Forty homes remain under evacuation orders in the communities of Forest Falls, after heavy downpours on Monday caused flash flooding and large debris flows there and Oak Glen.

The rain fell on the burn scars left by the El Dorado and Apple Fire and led way to flooding in the communities of Oak Glen and Forest Falls.

“Some of the damage is pretty significant to both infrastructure and homes, we have significant mudflows that are impacting roadways," said San Bernardino County Fire Department Battalion Chief Mike McClintock in a prerecorded video posted on Twitter.

Crews with the fire department worked through Tuesday to clear walls of mud… that ranged from 1 to 12 feet tall. “We have more than 120 personnel here in Forest Falls in Oak Glen actively searching the mudflow impacted areas for any survivors or victims," McClintock said. "We have heavy equipment numerous firefighters and agencies working here."

As of Tuesday evening, crews were searching through the debris for at least one missing person. You can check the San Bernardino County Fire Twitter for the most up-to-date information.

Tags

Local News Oak GlenSan Bernardino mountainsSan Bernardino County Fire
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter at 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, California. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for KALW in San Francisco, KFI in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
See stories by Jonathan Linden