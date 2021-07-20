-
Conservation groups have reached a settlement that will stop the Nestle corporation from drawing water from the San Bernardino National Forest. KVCR's…
A Crestline resident who claims she saw bigfoot inthe San Bernardino Mountains is now trying to prove it in court. KVCR's Benjamin Purper has more.
Still smoldering in the mountains east of San Bernardino, the Lake Fire is almost fully contained. While only four structures were destroyed in the blaze,…
[UPDATED FRIDAY 10:15PM 6/26/15]The Lake fire has now exceeded 30,000 acres burned, but firefighters managed to raise containment from 19 percent…
The U.S. Forest Service reports that approximately 360 campers have been safely evacuated from the Camp Oakes in the Lake Williams Area. The Forest…
The U.S. Forest Service has issued an order closing the Lake Fire burn area in the San Bernardino National Forest, effective today through October 1. The…
The recent rain in the Inland Empire has meant traffic backups on valley freeways, and fears of flooding and mudslides in the foothills. But up at the…
The Inland Empire is bracing for another spate of wet weather this week. The upcoming storm could provide enough snow in the mountains to jump-start our…