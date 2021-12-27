© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Local News

Section of State Route 18 Washed Away During Christmas Eve Rainstorm

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published December 27, 2021 at 5:00 AM PST
FHdy5EwVQAI4FtQCalTransDistrict8Twitter.jpg
Caltrans District 8
/
Twitter @Caltrans8

Over the holiday weekend, a section of State Route 18 was washed away due to heavy rains.

The washed away section is near Panorama Point in the San Bernardino Mountains and is the main road many use to drive to Crestline and Lake Arrowhead.

According to Caltrans, Route 18 will be closed in both directions from 40th Street in San Bernardino to State Route 189 in Crestline until further notice.

Crews have already started repairs which are expected to take at least a few days, if not weeks. The Press-Enterprise is reporting that repairs will cost over $4 Million.

Local NewsSan Bernardino mountainsCalifornia road repairs
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter for 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, CA. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for KALW in San Francisco, KFI in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
