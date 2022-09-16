© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Local News

Body found of missing 62-year-old Forest Falls women

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published September 16, 2022 at 6:15 PM PDT
FcoHeZnXwAEIFVI.jpg
San Bernardino County
/
Twitter
Photo of cars piled up in debris after the Sept. 12 mudslides that occred in Oak Glean and Forest Falls.

After a four-day search, a missing women’s body has been found in the San Bernardino Mountains.

62-year-old Doris Jagiello’s body was found on Thursday, Sept. 15. “And unfortunately, it was not the outcome that we were hoping for, but her family's been notified," said San Bernardino County Sheriff public information officer Gloria Huerta.

Jagiello had gone missing following severe rain and mudslides that occurred in the communities of Forest Falls and Oak Glen. “Doris was located buried under several feet of mud, rocks, and debris," Huerta said. "Some of the crews are still up there trying to move rocks and stuff to kind of clear the roadways.”

As of Friday evening, Prospect Drive and Canyon Drive in Forest Falls remain closed as crews continue to clean up the area.

Tags
Local News San Bernardino mountains
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter at 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, California. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for KALW in San Francisco, KFI in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
See stories by Jonathan Linden