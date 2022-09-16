Body found of missing 62-year-old Forest Falls women

62-year-old Doris Jagiello’s body was found on Thursday, Sept. 15. “And unfortunately, it was not the outcome that we were hoping for, but her family's been notified," said San Bernardino County Sheriff public information officer Gloria Huerta.

Jagiello had gone missing following severe rain and mudslides that occurred in the communities of Forest Falls and Oak Glen. “Doris was located buried under several feet of mud, rocks, and debris," Huerta said. "Some of the crews are still up there trying to move rocks and stuff to kind of clear the roadways.”

As of Friday evening, Prospect Drive and Canyon Drive in Forest Falls remain closed as crews continue to clean up the area.