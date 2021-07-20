California road repairs

-
Hwy 18, Snow Valley Resort Expected To Reopen Saturday; Storm-Damaged Hwys To Idyllwild Still ClosedTwo weeks after a huge storm dumped rain in the inalnd valleys and snow in the mountains, some storm-damaged roads are reopening, while others are still…
-
Caltrans says that the Ortega Highway -- Highway 74 between Lake Elsinore and San Juan Capistrano -- could reopen to traffic this week, following a 3-week…
-
California lawmakers are back in Sacramento after summer recess for their final four weeks of work this year. Special sessions on highway repairs and…
-
A contractor has been awarded an emergency contract to repair a 30-foot section of a bridge on Interstate 10 that collapsed amid heavy rains in Desert…
-
There's bipartisan agreement at the state Capitol that California's roads and highways need billions of dollars in repairs. The question is where the…
-
The speaker of the California Assembly wants the state to put an extra two billion dollars a year toward transportation projects. To pay for it, she wants…
-
California is tens of billions of dollars behind in needed infrastructure maintenance. Governor Jerry Brown is expected to address infrastructure funding…