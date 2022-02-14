Moreno Valley investing $50 million to repair city roads

The project will repave and repair 189 miles of road, representing more than one-third of Moreno Valley roadways.

Yxstian Gutierrez is the Mayor of Moreno Valley. "I drive the streets every single day, just like the residents do in our city, and I know there's been a lot of frustration. There's been a lot of frustration in terms of potholes and things like that," said Gutierrez.

The city had initially planned to pave the roads over five years, but after receiving $48 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, the city had financial space to make the repairs more immediate.

"You know, looking forward to this project getting underway. There's going to be a lot of dust in the city, but we're just trying to make an improvement here," said Gutierrez.

The project is being mainly funded through the city's general fund, with the ARPA funds going towards investments in the city's police and fire department.

Construction on the roads will begin sometime later this year, with the project expected to be fully completed by June of 2023.