Local News

Moreno Valley investing $50 million to repair city roads

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published February 14, 2022 at 5:30 AM PST
Moreno Valley, CA, United States
Philipp Beckers
/
Flicker Creative Commons
Cars seen driving down a road in Moreno Valley, Ca.

The City of Moreno Valley will be investing over $50 million to repair and repave roads across the city.

The project will repave and repair 189 miles of road, representing more than one-third of Moreno Valley roadways.

Yxstian Gutierrez is the Mayor of Moreno Valley. "I drive the streets every single day, just like the residents do in our city, and I know there's been a lot of frustration. There's been a lot of frustration in terms of potholes and things like that," said Gutierrez.

The city had initially planned to pave the roads over five years, but after receiving $48 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, the city had financial space to make the repairs more immediate.

"You know, looking forward to this project getting underway. There's going to be a lot of dust in the city, but we're just trying to make an improvement here," said Gutierrez.

The project is being mainly funded through the city's general fund, with the ARPA funds going towards investments in the city's police and fire department.

Construction on the roads will begin sometime later this year, with the project expected to be fully completed by June of 2023.

Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter for 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, CA. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for KALW in San Francisco, KFI in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
See stories by Jonathan Linden