© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Local News

Elena Baca-Santa Cruz appears to win Moreno Valley City Council election

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published April 15, 2022 at 10:00 AM PDT
BacaSantaCruz.png
Courtesy of Elena Baca-Santa Cruz
/
Portrait of Elena Baca-Santa Cruz

With almost all ballots counted, it appears that Elena Baca-Santa Cruz has won the special election for Moreno Valley’s District 1 City Council race.

Baca-Santa Cruz won with about 40% of the vote and will replace the spot of her mother, Victoria Baca, who passed away in October. “You know I feel proud that I'm able to continue the work that she started,” Baca-Santa Cruz said. Her mother, Victoria Baca, was the first Latina elected to the Moreno Valley School Board and City Council.

When it comes to improvements to the city, Baca-Santa Cruz emphasized the need to attract more jobs to Moreno Valley. “Because with the traffic on the freeway, we need to have local jobs so that people aren't having to get on the freeway to go to work. Because everyone has to work, but if their work was here in the city, then they wouldn't be on the freeway, and if we're not on the freeways, then we get home earlier, and we can be more involved," Baca-Santa Cruz said.

The Riverside County Registrar of Voters has at least 30 more ballots to count and will update the vote tally on April 20. Baca-Santa Cruz currently leads her nearest opponent by 90 votes.

Tags

Local News City of Moreno ValleyLocal Elections
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter for 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, CA. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for KALW in San Francisco, KFI in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
See stories by Jonathan Linden