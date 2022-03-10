© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Local News

Deadline to enter June primary races this Friday

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published March 10, 2022 at 10:30 AM PST
thumbnail_IMG_8910edit.jpg
Jonathan Linden
/
91.9 KVCR
Sign saying "Vote Aqui Here" placed outside the SSgt. Salvador J. Lara Casa Blanca Library in Riverside on September 14, 2021.

Individuals interested in running for local, state, or federal elected positions have until this tomorrow to submit their candidacy papers.

The deadline applies to San Bernardino and Riverside County.

In a statement to City News Service, the Riverside County Registrar of Voter's said that if candidates are unsure about what local district offices they're eligible for, they can contact the office for help.

Several city council seats are up for grabs this June, as well as five state Senate districts, eleven Assembly seats, five county board of supervisor seats, and the sheriff position for both counties.

Tags

Local News Local Electionscalifornia electionsRiverside CountySan Bernardino County
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter for 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, CA. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for KALW in San Francisco, KFI in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
See stories by Jonathan Linden