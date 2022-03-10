Deadline to enter June primary races this Friday
Individuals interested in running for local, state, or federal elected positions have until this tomorrow to submit their candidacy papers.
The deadline applies to San Bernardino and Riverside County.
In a statement to City News Service, the Riverside County Registrar of Voter's said that if candidates are unsure about what local district offices they're eligible for, they can contact the office for help.
Several city council seats are up for grabs this June, as well as five state Senate districts, eleven Assembly seats, five county board of supervisor seats, and the sheriff position for both counties.