california elections

-
In California, it can be hard to keep track of county level elections because not all races require runoffs and the timing of when elections happen…
-
A record number of Californians are now registered to vote - and the state's registration rate is the highest in nearly 25 years. Capital Public Radio's…
-
A proposal was presented at a San Bernardino special Board of Supervisors meeting this week calling for the costs of recounting votes in close elections…
-
Voter turnout in California among certain demograhic groups soared from the 2014 midterm election to last year's midterm election. More from KVCR' Ken…
-
19.6 million Californias are registered to vote in Tuesday's midterm - more than for any election in state history. Capital Public Radio's Chris Nichols…
-
For Democrats to win California's battleground congressional races, turning out their own voters won't be enough. They'll also have to convince…
-
For the first time since 2000, U. S. Senator Dianne Feinstein will face off with an opponent on the same stage. But there's a debate about whether the…
-
The 2018 election has begun. Vote-by-mail ballots began going out yesterday (Tuesday) to Riverside County residents ahead of the Nov. 6 general election.…
-
California's top regulator of political campaigns is resigning just days before the June primary election. Fair Political Practices Commission chair Jodi…
-
California counties could receive more than $130 million this year to update voting machines. Capital Public Radio's Ben Bradford reports the proposal…