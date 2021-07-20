-
Moreno Valley has joined the list of Inland Empire cities being sued for its regulations on legal marijuana. KVCR's Benjamin Purper has the story.
Moreno Valley City Councilwoman LaDonna Jempson was arrested for embezzlement 34 years ago. Jempson is facing critiscism and calls to resign for not…
The city of Moreno Valley -- already Riverside County's second-largest city -- has put on hold plans to expand the city by annexing adjacent…
Yesterday [Wednesday], the 30-day window to file legal challenges against approval of the World Logistics Center in Moreno Valley closed. The…
Wednesday is the deadline for legal challenges to the massive World Logistics Center's environmental report. Already, the Riverside County Board of…
At 40.6 million square feet, there's no doubt the soon-to-be-developed World Logistics Center in Moreno Valley will affect area traffic. What is expected…
The contentious World Logistics Center development was approved by the Moreno Valley City Council on August 19, in a divisive 3-2 vote. Two of the…
Last week, the Moreno Valley City Council approved construction of the contentious, 40.6-million-square-foot World Logistics Center. Having passed after…
Last night, the Moreno Valley City Council took a step that will permanently alter the city. After three years of meetings, studies, and forums, Moreno…
Moreno Valley continues the process of soul-searching before making a final decision on the proposed World Logistics Center. Public hearings have been…