Moreno Valleys First Latina Councilmember Passes Away at 62

Baca passed at the age of 62, after a long illness.

Moreno Valley Mayor Yxstian Gutierrez said of Baca, “Just going to miss her friendship. We always talked almost every day, and you know, really going to miss her friendship.”

Pro Tem Baca had been an elected official since 2006 and was the first Latina elected to The Moreno Valley School Board, as well as city council.

Mayor Gutierrez added, "She wanted a lot of progress, a lot of development, and jobs coming into the city. That was one of her biggest things. She supported the animal shelter as well and just music and arts… which was very big for her too.”

Baca leaves behind a daughter, three grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. More information regarding services will be available in the coming days.