Local News

Moreno Valleys First Latina Councilmember Passes Away at 62

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published October 7, 2021 at 12:15 PM PDT
2021_189_CC_Victoria-Baca-Memorial-Press-Release.jpg
City of Moreno Valley
/
Facebook

On Oct. 6, the City of Moreno Valley announced the loss of Mayor Pro Tem Victoria Baca.

Baca passed at the age of 62, after a long illness.

Moreno Valley Mayor Yxstian Gutierrez said of Baca, “Just going to miss her friendship. We always talked almost every day, and you know, really going to miss her friendship.”

Pro Tem Baca had been an elected official since 2006 and was the first Latina elected to The Moreno Valley School Board, as well as city council.

Mayor Gutierrez added, "She wanted a lot of progress, a lot of development, and jobs coming into the city. That was one of her biggest things. She supported the animal shelter as well and just music and arts… which was very big for her too.”

Baca leaves behind a daughter, three grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. More information regarding services will be available in the coming days.

Local NewsCity of Moreno Valley
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter for 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, CA. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for KALW in San Francisco, KFI in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
See stories by Jonathan Linden