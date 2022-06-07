Abortion, gun rights top of mind for Inland Empire voters

"Vote Here" signs led voters through a side door at the Corona Public Library. Residents Sarah Amaya, a mother of a young son, was one of those voters. In the wake of mass shootings across the nation, gun control was one of the issues that motivated Amaya to the polls.

"I think it's alright for private citizens to own firearms as long as they're trained, as long as they've been properly vetted," said Corona resident Sarah Amaya. "I think mental health (plays) a big part that goes into it, but I don't see a necessity for heavy military-type weapons in a private citizen's hands."

About a 30-minute drive away, Melissa of Moreno Valley was casting her ballot. She says she showed up to vote for her values. "It's not just Republican values, but it's moral, God faith-based driven values that I'm trying to get back into politics," said Melissa. "But I know that my vote is just one vote, but I feel the need to at least have voted so that I can say that I did something."

Another issue top of mind for many voters is abortion and reproductive rights. Perry Abraham of Riverside voiced her view on the topic. "I personally am pro-life, but my personal views don't affect you, what you want to do with your body is your business," Abraham said. "I think that it's just absolutely tragic that it's men making these decisions."

Polling places across the Inland Empire will be open till 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7. Stayed tuned to KVCR throughout the week for continued election coverage.