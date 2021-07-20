-
On Wednesday, the City of Riverside unveiled “The Rise” Mural, which pays tribute to Black individuals from here in the U.S. and from around the globe.
The eighth annual Tamale Fest is set to return this fall during Hispanic Heritage Month after the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled 2020 plans. Locals can feast…
The Riverside City Council held swearing in ceremonies for two re-elected council members and one new member Tuesday night. The newest member representing…
Riverside Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson begins her Big Tent Tour this weekend. KVCR's Jonathan Linden spoke to the mayor to find out about the tour and about…
The city of Riverside is accepting items for a time capsule that will be buried at the new Main Library in downtown Riverside.Residents can bring items…
Earlier this week, the Riverside City Council approved a reward of $30,000, for the duration of 60 days, for information that leads to the identification…
The city of Riverside is asking residents to keep getting tested for COVID-19. KVCR’s Megan Jamerson reports testing is central to re-opening businesses,…
Both Riverside County and the city of Riverside declared racism a public health crisis during the aftermath of the police killing of George Floyd in 2020.…
Newly elected Riverside City Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson will give her first State of the City address virtually on January 28. She is expected to review…
The city of Riverside announced on December 22 that it received the highest score possible on a yearly nationwide assessment of L.G.B.T.Q. inclusion by…