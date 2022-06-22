© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Local News

Coming next year to Riverside: a one-stop shop for Inland Empire homeless residents

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published June 22, 2022 at 6:15 PM PDT
DSC03060.jpg
Odin Contreras
/
TruEvolution
TruEvolution CEO Gabriel Maldonado seen giving a tour of the Project Legacy construction site.

An under-construction housing project in Riverside hopes to become a one-stop shop for individuals experiencing homelessness.

Project Legacy is being built in Downtown Riverside by the non-profit TruEvolution. When complete, the facility will offer 48 beds in five houses. "In the center of the campus is a 5,000 square foot commercial building, that is going to be not only our headquarters but where we are going to provide all of our social and clinical services," said TruEvolution CEO Gabriel Maldonado.

TruEvolution has an LGBTQ+ focus, but the project will be open to all. "Our organization is not only a housing organization, we are a social services organization, we're a clinical organization as well. We provide mental health services, and we hope to expand to primary care," Maldonaldo said. "So we wanted to create a physical location that could accommodate for all of those services to be provided simultaneously."

DSC03098.jpg
Odin Contreras
/
TruEvolution
TruEvolution CEO Gabriel Maldonado (Left) pictured with White House Office of National AIDS Policy Director Harold Philips (Right) on the Project Legacy construction site in Downtown Riverside.

Project Legacy will also have a job training center, community garden, and fitness center. "I feel like it's an example and a model of things that could happen in other places around the country," said White House Office of National AIDS Policy Director Harold Philips.

"Projects like this usually exist in some of the larger urban areas, like in Los Angeles, New York City, or San Francisco," Philips said. "The fact that this is happening in Riverside is also something that I think makes it special and unique."

Phase one of Project Legacy is set to be complete sometime this fall, with TruEvolution hoping to have the entire facility fully up and running by next spring.

Local News City of RiversideInland Empire non-profitsHomelessness
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter at 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, Calif. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for KALW in San Francisco, KFI in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
