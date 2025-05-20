San Bernardino porta potty improved street life until it went missing

In downtown San Bernardino, a porta-potty meant to improve sanitation and restore dignity for unhoused individuals was stolen in broad daylight—and later discovered at a nearby homeless encampment.

The portable restroom was placed outside The Enterprise Building on E Street after a rave back in March, which significantly reduced public urination during the event. But just after 6 a.m. on May 11, surveillance video captured two individuals loading the unit—still full—into a U-Haul and driving off.

Business owner Alan Stanly says police were notified immediately, and footage, including the suspects’ license plate, was handed over. A muralist familiar with the unit’s graffiti later spotted it at an encampment near the McDonald’s Museum.

“If ever you wondered whether there's value in a porta-potty—someone literally stole a full one, on its side, loaded into a U-Haul,” said Stanly. “That’s proof of demand.”

Stanly says the toilet averaged 10 to 20 uses a week and was used for everything from hygiene to outfit changes—offering dignity often missing from life on the streets.

But he’s frustrated by what he calls years of inaction from Councilman Theodore Sanchez, citing over 50 unanswered messages about people defecating near his property.

Sanchez responded to us in writing, saying he’s advocated for more restrooms and pressure washing downtown, and supports pilot programs like the porta-potty placement. He pointed to downtown improvements including lighting and murals, urging residents to see the progress themselves.

Stanly says the city’s permanent restroom downtown has been locked for years—and pointed to Sacramento’s “Portland Loo” solution: a secure, vandal-resistant public restroom that improves access without burdening businesses.

“This isn’t just a homeless issue—it’s a public health crisis,” Stanly said. “If the city wants investment and tourism, people need a place to go. One porta-potty made a difference.”

For more on this story and other reporting, visit IECN.com. Support for this reporting comes from the IE Journalism Hub and Fund.

For Inland Empire Community News and KVCR, I’m Manny Sandoval.