Manny Sandoval is an accomplished media professional and IE native. He is a proud owner of the Inland Empire Community News and Sandoval Communications, a thriving PR firm based in Redlands, Calif. He holds an associate's degree in radio broadcasting from SBVC, a bachelor's degree in mass communication from CSUSB, and a master's degree in strategic communication from CBU. Prior to his success as a business owner, Manny worked for CBS Radio (now Audacity) in Los Angeles. There, he was responsible for managing audio boards and coordinating on-air promotions as a board operator at 97.1 AMP Radio; where he had the privilege of calling his media idol, Carson Daly a co-worker. He also worked as a PR specialist for the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians Tribal Government. In 2019, Manny was recognized as one of the top 30 community leaders under the age of 30 by California State Assembly Majority Leader Eloise Gomez Reyes.