6/13 KVCR Midday News: Community members and local leaders speak out on ICE arrests

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news run down at lunchtime. Here are today's stories.

1. A federal appeals court has blocked a judge’s order requiring President Trump to return control of the California National Guard to Governor Gavin Newsom. KQED and Associated Press.

2. As immigration raids continue across Southern California, community members and local leaders are speaking out. KVCR.

3. A Republican senator from Missouri is threatening to criminally investigate one of LA's leading immigrant rights groups. LAist.

4. California’s Assembly is set to consider a slate of bills that could make it harder for immigration officials to access certain places. CalMatters.