Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 6/13/2025

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. Former San Bernardino County District Attorney Mike Ramos has had his law license suspended for destroying evidence in a civil lawsuit.

2. San Bernardino has a new city manager. Here's what we know about him.

3. The Rancho Cucamonga plant where Flamin’ Hot Cheetos were invented has closed.

4. And lastly today, an update on a story we’ve been following.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SO SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.