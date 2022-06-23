© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Local News

Riverside Public Utilities introduces new outdoor watering restrictions

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published June 23, 2022 at 1:15 PM PDT
DROUGHT--sprinkler.png
Diego V.
/
Flicker Creative Commons
Photo of a sprinkler watering grass in front of a home.

Riverside Public Utilities has announced that it will begin restricting outdoor watering across the city.

The new restrictions from Riverside Public Utilities (RPU) will limit outdoor watering to three days a week. The agency requesting that all its 66,000 customers reduce their water usage by at least 15%.

The new rules come as California experienced its driest January, February, and March in recorded history.

Additionally, RPU customers will be banned from hosing off sidewalks and driveways, with the utility having staff members patrol the city for potential violations.

