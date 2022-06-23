Riverside Public Utilities introduces new outdoor watering restrictions

The new restrictions from Riverside Public Utilities (RPU) will limit outdoor watering to three days a week. The agency requesting that all its 66,000 customers reduce their water usage by at least 15%.

The new rules come as California experienced its driest January, February, and March in recorded history.

Additionally, RPU customers will be banned from hosing off sidewalks and driveways, with the utility having staff members patrol the city for potential violations.