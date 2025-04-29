4/29 KVCR Midday News: Men Rescued from Mineshaft, CA Opens E-Bike Voucher Program, & More

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Authorities continuing search for suspect in multiple vegetation fires near Old Boy Scout Camp in Riverside.

2. Two men were safely rescued after becoming trapped in an abandoned mineshaft near Twentynine Palms.

3. CA is opening an e-bike voucher program.

4. CA State Assemblymembers taking steps to reduce costs for Californians.

5. Art of Wellness events are happening through Riverside County in May. https://ruhealth.org/events/art-wellness-mental-health-event