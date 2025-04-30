IECN’s Manny Sandoval touches on San Bernardino’s contentious search for a new city manager

San Bernardino’s ongoing search for a permanent city manager is facing new complications as allegations of corruption, retaliation and political interference surface at City Hall.

The city’s been holding a string of closed-door meetings to interview candidates — and some critics say those meetings were called last minute — with little public notice and outside normal business hours. That has raised red flags for residents and some on the council.

Our local news partner, Inland Empire Community News, is following developments inside San Bernardino’s city government.

HOST: Anthony Victoria, KVCR

GUEST: Manny Sandoval, publisher and reporter, Inland Empire Community News

This segment is supported by the Inland Empire Journalism Hub and Fund