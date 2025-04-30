KVCR Midday News 4/30: Newsom Pushing for More AI in CA Govt, Coalition of Black Health and Wellness Event, & More

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Governor Newsom is pushing for AI to play a larger role in California’s state government operations.

2. The Coalition of Black Health and Wellness is hosting an event in Moreno Valley on Sunday, May 4th.

3. New bill in Congress seeks to overturn CA animal welfare law.

4. Large polluters of fossil fuels like Chevron and Shell would be charged for climate damage they’ve caused under a recent assembly bill.