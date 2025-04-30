© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

KVCR Midday News 4/30: Newsom Pushing for More AI in CA Govt, Coalition of Black Health and Wellness Event, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published April 30, 2025 at 12:50 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Governor Newsom is pushing for AI to play a larger role in California’s state government operations.

2. The Coalition of Black Health and Wellness is hosting an event in Moreno Valley on Sunday, May 4th.

3. New bill in Congress seeks to overturn CA animal welfare law.

4. Large polluters of fossil fuels like Chevron and Shell would be charged for climate damage they’ve caused under a recent assembly bill.
Tags
Local News Local news
Shareen Awad
Life's a journey...
See stories by Shareen Awad
More News