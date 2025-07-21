Arts Bar & Grill: Bringing Back Soul into Riverside

Chloe Kim: Brought to you by 91.9 KVCR News, I’m Chloe Kim. Nestled in the corner of Downtown Riverside on University Avenue, you’ll see an old-school brick building with dim, red lighting peeking out of an open door. On Fridays nights, passerbys will hear chuckles, chatter, clinking, maybe even cheering, and most importantly, music. From creating punny, vintage posters to booking bands of all genres to running the restaurant itself, I interviewed Andrea Palagi, owner of Arts Bar and Grill.

Andrea Palagi: My name is Andrea Mario Palagi. I’m known as Dre. Arts Bar and Grill opened in 1984 with the original owner, Art Conti. I was lucky enough to be in the restaurant business. My father uh had a restaurant. So, at 15 years old, I started working with my brothers at Mario’s Place restaurant in Riverside. Arts Bar and Grill opened up in 1984, the year that my father passed away. So for me, it’s special to my heart that it’s parallel with major moments in my life. I took over Arts Bar and Grill in 2023 and am lucky enough to carry the flag and continue on the legacy. It’s been in Riverside for 41 years. My mother passed away and Arts Bar and Grill was her favorite bar. So I bought my mom’s favorite bar and I’m doing everything possible to keep the legacy alive.

Chloe Kim: I was first drawn into Arts by following the lively jazz wandering out the door. I walked in, feeling an immediate transformation, and found old friends lounging back on a couch with a drink, nodding to the music. And the tables and bar filled with people enjoying company. The jazz group on my right stole my attention, jamming out, front and center in yellow lighting. Arte Herandez, part of the Jazz Junkies, switched between the deep, smooth sax and energetic flute while Andre Berry couldn’t help but make stink faces to his own bouncy notes from slapping and twiddling his bass. Dre’s idea to incorporate music has reshaped the restaurant and added the true meaning of “art” into Art Conti’s name.

Andrea Palagi: Oh, it’s just love for uh for music. I brought in uh the karaoke just for the community to have fun on Thursdays from 8 o’clock to about midnight. And live music on Friday and Saturday that focus on everything from straight-ahead jazz to contemporary jazz to americana to country to reggae to ska to any type of music. I’m open to the arts. There’s no apostrophe on Arts Bar and Grill so I want it to be, like the city of arts and innovation which is Riverside. I want Arts to support the art community.

Chloe Kim: This incorporation is not only for the community, but is also a personal part of Dre.

Andrea Palagi: I’ve been helping promote music since the early 90’s when I used to book music for Mario’s Place restaurant in town. I’m an acoustic guitar player, singer, songwriter. But uh I love music, I love jazz. I named my dogs after jazz musicians and even my son, Miles, is named after Miles Davis.

Chloe Kim: My personal favorite part of Arts is the casual, unique culture. There is no waitlist or reservation, you simply grab a free table. People often spontaneously get up and dance together. Arts creates its own little community everyday where everyone feels like they can talk with each other.

Andrea Palagi: We want everything to be organic. I want to be a bar and grill or restaurant that’s there for the community. With a lot of love, I’m rebranding the place as “Arts Bar and Grill, Inland Empire’s ‘Premiere 5-star’ Dive Bar and Grill.” Now, that’s a term of endearment. It doesn’t mean that the food needs to be bad or the place needs to be dirty, but just a fun place that everyone can go to. I’m closed on Mondays, but I’m open Tuesday through Sunday for breakfast, lunch, and dinner all the way through. We slowly upgraded all the products to better quality while focusing on trying to keep the cost as low as possible to create a place that uh you don’t come in once a year or once a month for a special event, you come in 4 times a month, 4 times a week, and even 4 times a day. It’s a local hang and we want you to come out.

Chloe Kim: So, for those ever hungry for sandwiches, steak and a cocktail, wonderful live music, or community, stop by Arts Bar and Grill, the hidden gem that’s full of soul at 3357 University Avenue, Riverside. With 91.9 KVCR News, I’m Chloe Kim.

Chloe Kim is a senior UC Riverside English major at the time of this post. She excitedly seeks to learn and share individuals’ stories to encourage a sense of community.