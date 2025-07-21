IE Activist join nationwide protest against the Trump administration.

Nationwide demonstrations were held on July 17th to protest the Trump Administration’s actions.

Over 200 protestors gathered to protest the Trump administration and their policies.

The demonstration was put together by Indivisible IE, a local activist group, and SEIU 2015, a union that represents long-term caregivers.

Activists had messages ranging from immigration to women’s rights.

TeriAnn Kemmling attended the protest in a costume from the tv-series, “The Handmaid’s Tale”. She says that what the women went through on the show is similar to what’s happening now.

“Those women couldn't read, they couldn't go to church, they couldn't go anywhere. They didn't have a voice. And women, I can't believe we're doing this again.”

Another topic being protested was President Trump’s cuts to Medicaid.

Berlinda Phommalaybane is a member of SEIU 2015. She says the cuts will have massive impacts on seniors and people with disabilities.

“Their medication will be cut, their health insurance and all of those things into health care.

That is their livelihood. They depend on it. So without that, that's like they're killing these senior people and people with disabilities because that is the only thing they have.”

Over 1,600 of the so-called “Good Trouble” protests were held nationwide

According to their official website, the protest was held on the 5-year-anniversary of the late Congressman John Lewis.

Their website states the following;

"Coined by civil rights leader Congressman John Lewis, "Good Trouble" is the action of coming together to take peaceful, non-violent action to challenge injustice and create meaningful change.

The civil rights leaders of the past have shown us the power of collective action. That’s why on July 17, five years since the passing of Congressman John Lewis, communities across the country will take to the streets, courthouses, and community spaces to carry forward his fight for justice, voting rights, and dignity for all."