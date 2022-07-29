© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Riverside Fire Department launches life-saving PulsePoint app

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published July 29, 2022 at 5:00 PM PDT
Riverside Fire Department Deputy Chief Steve McKinster speaking during a July 27, 2022, press conference as the department announced the launch of the PulsePoint app.

The Riverside Fire Department is now collaborating with a mobile app that alerts CPR-trained individuals when a person nearby is experiencing cardiac arrest.

The mobile app is called Pulse-Point Respond…. which will now be connected to Riverside's 911 dispatch center. The application notifies users when a person nearby is reported to be experiencing a cardiac arrest.

"For every minute that passes without CPR and defibrillation, the chances of survival decrease by 10%," said Riverside Fire Department deputy chief Steve McKinster.

The program will be funded through the Riverside Medical Clinic Charitable Foundation. Additional to the notification system, the application also shows the location of nearby AED defibrillators. "It has been established that bystander CPR buys time while our paramedics are responding to render aid," McKinster said.

Other local agencies using the service include the Fire Departments for San Bernardino, Orange, and Los Angeles counties.

