Riverside Fire Department launches life-saving PulsePoint app

The mobile app is called Pulse-Point Respond…. which will now be connected to Riverside's 911 dispatch center. The application notifies users when a person nearby is reported to be experiencing a cardiac arrest.

"For every minute that passes without CPR and defibrillation, the chances of survival decrease by 10%," said Riverside Fire Department deputy chief Steve McKinster.

City of Riverside Fire Department Launches PulsePoint Mobile App to Alert CPR-Trained Community Members of Nearby Cardiac Arrest Events in Public Places: https://t.co/0qjbKJ83Ze pic.twitter.com/VgvgVAQGn1 — City of Riverside Fire Department (@rivcafire) July 27, 2022

The program will be funded through the Riverside Medical Clinic Charitable Foundation. Additional to the notification system, the application also shows the location of nearby AED defibrillators. "It has been established that bystander CPR buys time while our paramedics are responding to render aid," McKinster said.

Other local agencies using the service include the Fire Departments for San Bernardino, Orange, and Los Angeles counties.