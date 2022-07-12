© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Local News

Riverside Police link 7-Eleven shooting to string of attacks across SoCal

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published July 12, 2022 at 6:20 PM PDT
Screenshot 2022-07-12 175149.png
Google Maps
/
www.google.com/maps/
Google Street View of the Riverside 7-Eleven that had a shooting and robbery occur early in the morning on July 11, 2022.

Riverside Police on Tuesday linked the suspect involved in a crime spree at several Southern California 7-Eleven stores with a shooting that occurred at a Riverside location.

The shooting in Riverside took place early Monday morning at the 7-Eleven on the 5100 block of La Sierra Avenue.

In a statement, Riverside Police Department spokesperson Ryan Railsback said that the suspect brandished a firearm, robbed the clerk, and then shot a customer before fleeing by foot.

Besides the Riverside location, at least five other 7-Eleven stores were robbed across Southern California early Monday morning within a span of 5 hours. That includes stores in Ontario and Upland.

Police officials believe at least four of the incidents are tied to the same suspect but are continuing their investigation. The other incidents occurred in the cities of Brea, La Habra, and Santa Ana.

Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter at 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, Calif. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for KALW in San Francisco, KFI in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
