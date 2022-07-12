Riverside Police link 7-Eleven shooting to string of attacks across SoCal

The shooting in Riverside took place early Monday morning at the 7-Eleven on the 5100 block of La Sierra Avenue.

In a statement, Riverside Police Department spokesperson Ryan Railsback said that the suspect brandished a firearm, robbed the clerk, and then shot a customer before fleeing by foot.

If you have any information, please contact Detective Alfred Rodriguez at 714-671-4438 or AlfredR@cityofbrea.net. #breapd #activeinvestigation pic.twitter.com/jDhi5gnDEr — Brea Police Dept (@BreaPD) July 11, 2022

Besides the Riverside location, at least five other 7-Eleven stores were robbed across Southern California early Monday morning within a span of 5 hours. That includes stores in Ontario and Upland.

Police officials believe at least four of the incidents are tied to the same suspect but are continuing their investigation. The other incidents occurred in the cities of Brea, La Habra, and Santa Ana.