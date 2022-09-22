© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Local News

Construction underway in Riverside and Jurupa Valley for repairs to Santa Ana River levees

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published September 22, 2022 at 6:00 AM PDT
IMG_5575.jpg
Jonathan Linden
/
91.9 KVCR
Photo of the Santa Ana River.

Construction began on Sept. 21 to make repairs to portions of levees along the Santa Ana River.

Crews have begun repairing about 2.5 miles of levees along the Santa Ana River in Jurupa Valley and Riverside.

"Anytime there's rain in the community, a lot of that rain drains into the Santa Ana River," said Juliana Adams with the Riverside County Flood Control and Water Conservation District. "And so, to provide the cities and the region flood protection, the levees are being used every year, and every time it rains."

Exhibit 1 - Riverside Levees Exhibit w USACE RCFC Logo r2.png
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
/
Riverside County Flood Control and Water Conservation District
Diagram showing what sections of the Santa Ana River will be impacted by the construction and what parts of the levees will be under construction.

The current levees have been around since the 1950s, with the repairs taking place along levees that were damaged during storms in 2010 and 2011. "The levees are eroded, and so if that erosion continues, the levees could potentially fail," Adams said.

The project will cost $36 million and be managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. "The levees are needed to protect over 4000 structures in the city of Jurupa Valley and the city of Riverside combined," Adams said. "So there's $1.5 billion of infrastructure that's going to be protected."

Construction on the levees is expected to be completed in about four years.

Figure 1 - Structure Inventory by Category.PNG
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
/
Riverside County Flood Control and Water Conservation District
Map of the around 4,000 structures that are protected by the levees that are now under repair.

Local News Santa Ana RiverCity of RiversideCity of Jurupa Valley
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter at 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, California. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for KALW in San Francisco, KFI in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
