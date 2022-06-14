Riverside assemblymember pushes state to invest $33 million for Inland Empire trade school

The proposed $33 million in funding would go to the Riverside Community College District(RCCD) to help construct what they're calling the Inland Empire Technical Trade Center.

Riverside state assemblymember Sabrina Cervantes has been advocating for the funding. "In order for the I.E. to participate in the global economy, we need to make sure that we're making investments in workforce training for our future, and that's exactly what this project aims to do," Cervantes said.

Currently, though, the project is still in the preliminary phases. "We have general concept ideas for the creation, due to the need for more technical training in our region," said RCCD Vice Chancellor of Institutional Advancement and Economic Development Rebeccah Goldware.

While the district does not yet own property for the center, they are aiming to place it in Jurupa Valley, with potential additional facilities spread throughout Riverside and San Bernardino County.

"All of this is in general alignment with the governor's proposal and plan to increase workforce certificate and degree attainment across the state," Goldware said. "We are looking at taking that seriously and doing that in the region... as we have fairly low certificate and degree attainment."

The center does not yet have a specific focus, with Goldware adding that they will observe current job needs when the time comes. While this project within the state budget is not expected to be opposed by Governor Newsom, an immediate approval of the budget is not expected because of other items the governor opposes.