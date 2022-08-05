Riverside Community College District will require indoor masking, lifting vaccine mandate

The Riverside Community College District (RCCD) voted on Tuesday to lift its COVID-19 vaccine mandate, which will go into effect at all district facilities. That includes Riverside City College, Moreno Valley College, and Norco College.

In a press release, RCCD chancellor Wolde-Ab Isaac said that it was time to remove the requirement because of the leveling infection rates and less severe symptoms with the BA. 5 COVID-19 variant.

Despite the lift of the vaccine mandate, the district will be reinstating its indoor masking requirement.