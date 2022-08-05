© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Riverside Community College District will require indoor masking, lifting vaccine mandate

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published August 5, 2022 at 12:15 PM PDT
rcc_maalin-e1585971243229.png
Saida Maalin
/
Viewpoints / Riverside City College
Photo outside of Riverside City College.

The Riverside Community College District has announced that it will be lifting its COVID-19 vaccine requirement.

The Riverside Community College District (RCCD) voted on Tuesday to lift its COVID-19 vaccine mandate, which will go into effect at all district facilities. That includes Riverside City College, Moreno Valley College, and Norco College.

In a press release, RCCD chancellor Wolde-Ab Isaac said that it was time to remove the requirement because of the leveling infection rates and less severe symptoms with the BA. 5 COVID-19 variant.

Despite the lift of the vaccine mandate, the district will be reinstating its indoor masking requirement.

Local News Riverside Community College District
