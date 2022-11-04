Proposition 1 Explainer

"Most legal experts I've talked to have told me that it's highly unlikely Proposition 1 would allow abortions after fetal viability. The language of the measure is quite broad. It puts the right to abortion into the State Constitution. And that has raised some concerns among opponents, including religious organizations like the Catholic Church, that this would overturn all restrictions on abortion in California. But what legal experts told me is that proponents have been very clear they don't want to touch that viability framework that already exists in state law. So a judge is most likely to interpret Proposition 1 as simply providing constitutional protections to the current system."