Four Inland Empire Mayors Participate in U.S. Conference of Mayors

The annual Washington D.C. event saw 194 mayors from across the country participate in the conference.

"I'm appreciative of what this particular conference has done for the nation, and so now being here and thanking people and getting more ideas, it's a big deal," said Fontana Mayor Acquanetta Warren.

Mayor Warren was a panelist on the conference's workshop on "Advancing a Disability-Inclusive Workforce." She says she learned a lot from the discussion and hopes to bring some of the ideas back to Fontana. "So this workshop we just had, was sharing how we can be more inclusive as an employer at the city, as well as a mayor, setting a tone that we have to include all," said Warren.

Riverside Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson also attended and spoke highly of the conference's workshop on accessing infrastructure bill funds. "Everything that's coming out of that bill has relevance to things we're trying to achieve here in Riverside," said Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson

She said her biggest takeaway from the conference was that the city needs to request state and federal funds in a more regional and coordinated fashion."For example, any type of transportation goals, we really will need to bring in the county transportation commission," said Lock Dawson.

Rialto Mayor Deborah Robinson and Moreno Valley Mayor Yxstian Gutierrez also participated in the event.