-
The Voice on KVCR is a weekly discussion with the Black Voice News editorial team about important issues in the inland region. This week KVCR's Megan…
-
The humanitarian crisis response organization Team Rubicon mobilized today to help at the mass coronavirus vaccination site at the Auto Club Speedway in…
-
A Fontana truck and trailer dealership with be the location of Volvo’s first pilot all-electric truck in North America.The zero-emissions vehicle will…
-
During this time of crisis, KVCR has been interviewing local elected officials about the coronavirus. We continue that series now through an interview…