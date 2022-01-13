© 2022 91.9 KVCR

January 14th, Fontana and Rancho Cucamonga Distributing Free COVID-19 at Home Tests

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published January 13, 2022 at 6:30 AM PST
On Jan. 14, the Cities of Rancho Cucamonga and Fontana will be giving away free at-home COVID-19 tests.

Fontana's event will occur at Water of Life Community Church on Friday, starting at 10 a.m. Two tests will be provided per household, with prior reservations needed. You can CLICK HERE to reserve a spot for the Fontana event.

Rancho Cucamonga will be distributing tests in the Quakes Stadium parking lot starting at 9 a.m. The event is only for Rancho Cucamonga residents, with each visiting vehicle limited to one kit that contains two tests.

Local NewsRancho CucamongaFontanaCOVID-19COVID
Jonathan Linden
