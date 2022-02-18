© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Local News

Gov. Newsom announces California's new COVID-19 approach in Fontana warehouse

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published February 18, 2022 at 4:45 PM PST
20220217_233733515_iOS.jpg
Jonathan Linden
/
91.9 KVCR
Gov. Newsom speaking Fontana warehouse to announce California's next approach to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Feb. 17, Governor Gavin Newsom held a press conference at a Fontana Warehouse to announce the state's next phase of its COVID-19 response.

Standing in a warehouse being leased by the state to store COVID-19 relief supplies, Governor Newsom said the state is now moving from a reactive and crisis mindset to one of living with the virus.

"We have put together a plan that we coined as the SMARTER plan because we are smarter two years later," said Newsom. SMARTER is an acronym for Shots, Masks, Awareness, Readiness, Testing, Education, and Rx (prescription).

Newsom says this announcement matters because peoples are desperate to get back to a semblance of normalcy. "But they also need to know that we have their back, we're going to keep them safe, and we're going to stay on top of this. That we're not walking away from this pandemic and this disease, we're not walking away from the virus because the virus continues to change and mutate," Newsom said.

Newsom added that we are now more adaptable and capable of understanding COVID-19 and says he recognizes that we don't know what the future holds in terms of COVID-19. "But we have never been more prepared for that future, and so it's in that spirit of optimism that we now move into a new phase of addressing the challenges and realities of this disease," said Newsom.

He says the state will continue to adjust its approach as the virus changes in the future and said that no other state is better prepared for those changes than California.

Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter for 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, CA. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for KALW in San Francisco, KFI in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
See stories by Jonathan Linden