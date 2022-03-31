© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Local News

U.S Secretary of Education tours two Inland Empire schools

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published March 31, 2022 at 6:30 PM PDT
thumbnail_IMG_2012.jpg
Jonathan Linden
/
91.9 KVCR
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona (second to left) speaking with an instructor at the Chaffey College InTech Center. Also pictured is California Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond and Rep. Norma Torres (left to right).

On Tuesday, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona visited two Inland Empire schools to learn more about their programming.

Rep. Norma Torres (D-California) and Secretary Cardona first visited Ontario's De Anza Middle school. They were there to highlight the school's use of pandemic relief funds and visit several classrooms, including an Arabic language class and a robotics and coding class.

"The visit to the middle school was important because it really tied in what is happening here," Rep. Norma Torres said. She and the secretary also visited the Chaffey College InTech Center, which offers training and apprenticeship programs for skills like welding and industrial electrical work.

Torres says the InTech Center is critical because it's helping local manufacturers find the employees they need. "We have jobs available, but we need people with soft skills. They can't come into this job not knowing anything about the job, and that is what the InTech center is providing," Torres said. "It's filling that gap between zero skills to some technical skills in order to get into a job."

thumbnail_IMG_1887.jpg
Jonathan Linden
/
91.9 KVCR
Rep. Norma Torres and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona speaking with a De Anza Middle School teacher (right to left).

Secretary Cardona says the InTech Center and De Anza Middle School should be an example of how schools should look across the country. "I saw the next level of where we should be going in terms of preparing not only our youth for the jobs of today and tomorrow, but our underemployed adults in our communities that need another chance as well," Cardona said.

He also spoke of President Biden's $5.8 trillion budget proposal for the 2023 fiscal year. "I'm proud that the President's budget proposal yesterday provides $200 million for programs just like this one so that we could see more Americans fulfilling their dreams and getting out there, getting skills, and providing for their family," Cardona said.

Other stops on the secretary's visit included stopping at a San Diego education summit and visiting Los Angeles Unified School District schools on Wednesday.

Tags

Local News STEM educationeducationOntarioFontana
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter for 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, CA. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for KALW in San Francisco, KFI in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
See stories by Jonathan Linden