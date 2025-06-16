© 2025 91.9 KVCR

SBCUSD schools earn California Distinguished School Awards

KVCR | By Maile Palacios
Published June 16, 2025 at 6:00 AM PDT
(l–r) Current Ramona-Alessandro Elementary Principal Reginald Thomas, immediate Alessandro past principal Teresa Hopkins, SBCUSD Superintendent Mauricio Arellano, immediate Palm Avenue past principal Kathy Alcorn and current Palm Avenue Elementary School Principal Dr. Janice Gordon celebrate both schools being named 2025 California Distinguished Schools at the California Department of Education’s California School Recognition Program on May 30 in Anaheim.
(Photo by Corina Borsuk and provided courtesy of SBCUSD)
The California Distinguished Schools Program was established in 1985 to recognize schools that demonstrate exemplary achievements. The San Bernardino City Unified School District has become a 2025 recipient with two elementary schools being awarded. 18 SBCUSD campuses have earned the California Distinguished Schools Award since its establishment.

Ramona-Alessandro Elementary School is a first-time recipient of this award, while Palm Avenue Elementary School is a third-time recipient. Palm Avenue previously was awarded in 2002 and 2010, as well as receiving a California School Boards Association Golden Bell Award in 2000. Ramona-Alessandro houses a plethora of programs for students of all grade levels to excel in their academics.

Both of these schools were recognized in the categories of “Closing the Achievement Gap” and “Exceptional Student Performance.” In order to be awarded in these categories, at least 40 percent of enrolled students from a socioeconomically disadvantaged background must demonstrate significant growth in English language arts or math to close the achievement gap with their peers.

For more information about either of these elementary schools, visit the link on our website at kvcrnews.org

For KVCR News, I’m Maile Palacios

https://alessandro.sbcusd.com/

https://palmavenue.sbcusd.com/
Maile Palacios
See stories by Maile Palacios