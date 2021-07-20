STEM education

-
A free online workshop designed to encourage young women to pursue careers in computer science is coming to the Inland Empire this month. Middle school…
The City of Riverside Police and Fire Departments will host a public safety-oriented STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) academy for local…
The 20th Annual Inland Empire Regional Science Olympiad will take place on Saturday at Ramona High School in Riverside. More than a thousand students will…
The City of Riverside, local colleges, universities, and school districts are collaborating to present scores of half-hour science and art demonstrations,…
Getting school kids exposed to STEM -- science, technology, engineering, and math -- classes in early grades is the mission behind a new collaboration…
More than 700 teachers, business owners, and lawmakers from across California met at the state Capitol recently, with the goal of trying to increase the…