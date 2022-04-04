Fontana Mayor Acquanetta Warren featured on episode of CBS's Undercover Boss

Their Mayor Aquanetta Warren was featured on Undercover Boss's April 1 episode. Mayor Warren went undercover as a former Los Angeles health worker and worked with individuals from the city's departments of sewage, parks, police, and fire.

“This whole thing taught me; I'm always saying that our staff is second to none, but I met incredible people that work for us that I had no idea existed. And it just helped me really process how much I love my city," said Fontana Mayor Acquanetta Warren.

Some of her activities included cleaning a sewage machine with maintenance worker Chris and cleaning up trash at the Vagle Nature Center with employee Candace. “I saw some things around the city that I've never even paid attention to, so it was a great process for me, it really was,” Warren said.

At the end of the episode, she gave out $10,000 to each of the four employees and promised new initiatives for each department. The funds gifted were from external sources and not the city of Fontana.