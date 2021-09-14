Riverside County Residents Discuss Recall Election

I visited three polling places in the county, and in many cases, residents seem to feel very passionate about their viewpoint.

Pedro Costa is a Norco resident and spoke of issues he has with Governor Newsom. He told me, "But to me and my family, we don't see any sincerity with the man (Governor Newsom) speaks. I think he lives in another world like a lot of other politicians, but he made things worse than they were before he took office."

Jonathan Linden Norco voters waiting to cast their vote at the Norco Public Library on September 14, 2021.

Tony of Moreno Valley told me why he came out to vote, saying, "I just want to support my party, my mom, you know a lot of the underprivileged, you know what I mean. Because a lot of people can't vote, that's over here, and so I had to try to vote for the ones (that are) underprivileged.

Tony specified what he meant by supporting his party, adding, "Well the democrats, you know the party that represents us, represent me, the little guys that work all day. You know they can't afford the big taxes. You know, just getting out here trying to make a better tomorrow for the youth of tomorrow."

Stephanie from Riverside also voted no on the Recall and works in the medical field. She told me that it was a difficult decision to make saying, "I'm against the mandated vaccinations; actually, I believe that if you're a grown adult, it's your choice. But I'm also against the Recall because I know there are other factors going into it."

Polling places across Riverside County are open till 8 p.m. tonight. To find your Inland Empire polling place, go to vote.org/polling-place-locator

